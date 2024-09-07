Trump vows to remove all US sanctions on Russia

Almost immediately after the Justice Department went after his former campaign adviser Dimitri Simes, Republican candidate for US president Donald Trump said he’s going to lift all sanctions on Russia if he's re-elected, Cryptopolitan reported.

During his speech, Trump said, “You’re losing Iran, you’re losing Russia. China is out there trying to get their currency to be the dominant one. You’re going to lose the dominance of the dollar.”

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has endorsed Trump’s opponent, the Democratic Kamala Harris for president.

MP/PR