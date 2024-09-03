  1. Politics
Iran summons UK ambassador

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – The British charge d'affaires in Tehran was summoned to the Iranian foreign ministry on Tuesday.,

Iran's foreign ministry summoned the British charge d'affaires in Tehran over recent sanctions against the Islamic Republiز of Iran. 

The British government said on Monday it had added four designations under its Iran sanctions list.

