Australian ambassador summoned by Iran foreign ministry

Following the posting of content on social media that offended Iranian and Islamic tradition and culture, the ambassador of Australia was summoned by the Iranian foreign ministry in Tehran on Tuesday.

The director of the Regional Department at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the action of the Australian embassy in posting such content that was against the accepted norms.

"The content published by the Australian embassy is insulting and contrary to Iranian and Islamic tradition, customs and culture," said the Iranian diplomat to the Australian ambassador.

He also said that the anti-Iranian and Islamic action must not be repeated by any means as it is in violation of the international law and the Vienna Diplomatic Convention.

The Iranian side further said Iranian public is sensitive in their country's foreign relations to such abnormal conduct.

Emphasizing that her country's embassy by no means did not mean to offend the people and values observed by the Iranian society, the Australian ambassador Lyndall Sachs said that Iran was not mentioned in the content.

She stated that she would convey the concerns and the stance of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Canberra.

