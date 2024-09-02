Demise anniversary of holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Born in about 570 AD in the city of Mecca, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was termed as a skillful leader during both times of war and times and peace, which aided him in delivering the message of Islam.

On this day in Iran, the followers of the Prophet are involved in Nawḥakhwāni which is reciting elegies.

This activity mentions the hardships of grief, and certain manners of mourning for great leaders of religion and is in Shi'a culture commonly practiced in the mourning of the infallible (a) especially Imam al-Husayn (a).

According to Shi'a teachings, reciting elegies for the dead is disliked except for the infallible (a), which is among the most important religious rituals and means of spreading virtues and reviving remembrance of those examples of perfection.

On this sad occasion, people form assemblies and listen to the orators reciting ritualized accounts of the Battle of Karbala.

People in the holy city of Mashhad, northeast Iran, come out on the streets to mourn the death anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBHU).

The cities of Qom and Shiraz, which are home to shrines of revered Shia figures, are also hosting mourners commemorating the event.

Concurrent with the 28th day of month of Safar, people in Rasht city in Gilan Province mourned the death anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and martyrdom anniversary of 2nd Infallible Imam of Shia Muslims Imam Hassan al-Mojtaba (AS).

A mourning ceremony was held in the city of Ilam on the occasion of the death anniversary of Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

A ceremony to mourn the death anniversary of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was held in the Mausoleum of Seyyed Jalaleddin Ashraf in Astaneh Ashrafieh, Gilan province in northern Iran.

