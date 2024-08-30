Israel regime launches airstrikes against Lebanon

The Zionist regime targeted the area between Majdaloun and Zibqin in southern Lebanon, according to the source.

Zionists also bombed the suburbs of Yaron, Al-Naqoura, Ulama al-Shaab and Wadi Hamul.

Lebanese sources, while confirming the news of the Israeli attack, have not yet released more details about possible casualties and damages.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war on October 7th, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and the Zionist army have been continuously targeting each other's positions.

Earlier on Thursday, Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement announced a large-scale drone attack against the Zionist regime's “Nafeh” base in the occupied Golan.

MNA/6211013