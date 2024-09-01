Kan'ani calls for prosecuting Israeli criminal leaders

"About eight decades after the Nuremberg tribunal, the world once again witnesses the emergence of another Hitler; A criminal who continues the brutal genocide and killing of innocent Palestinian women and children amid the indifference of the international community," wrote Kan'ani in a post on his X account in an apparent reference to Zionist regime's Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Those who claim to be defending human rights and human beings' lives matter to them, now it is the time to act before it is too late," the Iranian spokesman said.

"More than ever, the humanity is in need of justice and demands putting the criminal leaders of the Zionist regime on trial," he concluded.

In its relentless genocidal campaign in Gaza Strip, the Zionist regime has killed over 40,000 people and wounded over 94,000 over the past ten months.

MNA