Palestinian Authority, Saudi FM discuss Israeli aggression

The conversation focused on the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the northern West Bank.

They also reviewed the outcomes of a recent meeting between Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

Mustafa and Prince Faisal emphasized the continued coordination between the State of Palestine and Saudi Arabia to halt Israeli aggression and the humanitarian crisis facing the Palestinian people.

Mohammad Mustafa underscored Saudi Arabia's significant role and efforts in political advocacy, notably through the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee chaired by Saudi Arabia.

They discussed advancing international recognition of the State of Palestine and supporting Palestinian diplomatic and legal initiatives aimed at ending the occupation and establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

SD/