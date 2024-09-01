Poor weather caused Raeisi copter crash: probe results

The helicopter crash in May in which Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi became martyred along with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and some other high-ranking officials was caused by complicated spring weather conditions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said in the report on the final results of the probe on the incident.

The probe found that there was no technical failure with the helicopter as all the documents related to helicopter maintenance show.

"The tablet of the helicopter pilot (iPad D type) was recovered by experts, and it showed the accuracy of the flight path information, from the start of the flight from Tabriz to the destination which was the dam," that had been inaugurated by President Raeisi earlier in that day.

"The data of the cabin voice recording system (CVR) and the recording of flight data in the FDR system of the helicopter accompanying the flight crew (Mill 171) were checked, and there was no emergency message or notification from the helicopter pilot," the probe found.

"In the results of toxicology and pathology tests on the martyrs' bodies, no suspicious cases were found," the report added.

"The parts and systems of the helicopter were examined by experts, and there were no signs of acts sabotage in the parts and systems," it added.

The May 19 tragic helicopter crash prompted a snap election.

The results of the probe will be presented to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

