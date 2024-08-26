  1. Politics
Global race for nuclear weapons at record high: IAEA chief

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – The world’s nuclear non-proliferation regime is under greater pressure than at any time since the end of the Cold War, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi noted.

Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the Financial Times that tense relations between the US, Russia, and China, as well as the conflict in West Asia, were putting unprecedented strains on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty signed in 1968 that aimed to limit the development of the world’s atomic arsenal.

The world’s nuclear non-proliferation regime is under greater pressure than at any time since the end of the cold war, as “important” countries were openly debating whether to develop atomic weapons, the head of the UN’s watchdog has warned.

Grossi said the IAEA has been speaking to countries and stressing the importance of the non-proliferation regime. “We have to make sure we reinforce the regime because I don’t think that adding more nuclear weapon states will make the current situation any better,” he said.

