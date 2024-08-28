China warns US over arming Taiwan

In a meeting with National Security Adviser of the White House Jake Sullivan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that the island of Taiwan belongs to Beijing and called on Washington's support for the principle of one China.

China’s top diplomat noted that US should stop arming Taiwan and support China's peaceful reunification.

He emphasized that Taiwan belongs to China and "Taiwan independence" is the biggest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The talk has been held on the second day of Sullivan's visit to China and meeting with Chinese officials aimed at deescalating between the two countries before the US Presidential Election in November.

It is expected that in these talks, which will continue tomorrow, other topics such as trade issues and also issues on the Middle East and Ukraine will also be addressed between the two diplomats.

