China stresses deepening ties with Russia in "changing world"

In a meeting with the head of the Russian National Security Council Sergei Shoigu in St. Petersburg, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the determination of Chinese authorities to strengthen relations with Russia and deepen the relations between the two countries.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi said that China is ready to make full use of the China-Russia consultative mechanism in the field of security issues, and also the mechanism of meetings of high representatives of the BRICS countries in the security affairs and strengthening strategic dialogues in relations between Moscow and Beijing.

The top Chinese diplomat pointed out that cooperation between Russia and China will maintain a healthy and sustainable development pace in the contemporary world of today.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the meeting of high-ranking security officials of the BRICS group.

The meeting of BRICS security officials kicked off in St. Petersburg, Russia on Wednesday with the participation of Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian and other new BRICS members.

