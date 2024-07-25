China warns US over supporting separatist forces in Taiwan

The United States should stop any form of support for separatist forces in Taiwan, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington said in an interview with TASS.

According to Liu Pengyu, Beijing has "repeatedly stressed that the [Taiwan] issue is China’s internal affairs, which brook no external interference."

"The US side should recognize the nature and calculation of the 'Taiwan independence,' separatist forces, grasp the serious harm they bring to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and to China-US relations, adhere to the one China principle and the three Sino-US Joint Communiques, and stop supporting the 'Taiwan independence' forces in any form," the diplomat said.

MP/PR