At least 17 dead, 11 missing after heavy rainfall in Gujarat

At least 17 people died while 11 were reported missing in rain-related incidents in Gujarat and southern Rajasthan in the past 48 hours even as heavy showers continued to affect the two neighboring states for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, officials said.

Schools have been shut for two days in the rain affected areas in both states.

The heavy rainfall in the region is due to formation of intense weather system caused by deep depression formed over eastern Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh, which has moved towards Gujarat, Hindustan Times reported.

“The depression was likely to continue to move west-southwest wards across south Rajasthan and Gujarat region and reach Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining areas of Pakistan and the northeast Arabian Sea by the morning of August 29,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

