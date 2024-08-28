25 killed in Yemen deadly flash floods

The flash floods in Al-Mahwit, triggered by over 24 hours of heavy rain, caused the collapse of three dams and swept away dozens of houses in the Malhan district on Tuesday, Xinhua reported, citing the local health source.

Rescue operations are underway as several villagers are still missing.

Earlier this month, heavy rains and flash floods in the northern provinces of Hodeidah and Hajjah claimed 45 lives and damaged over 12,000 homes, according to local health authorities.

The WHO has expressed concern about the potential spread of diseases due to contaminated water and poor sanitation during the rainy season in Yemen.

AMK/PR