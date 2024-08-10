Heavy rainfall causes 94 deaths in Niger

Xinhua reported, citing Minister of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Management Aissa Lawan Wandarma that among the dead, 44 were due to flooding and 50 due to house collapses.

According to the minister, all eight regions of the country have been hit by the floods, including 692 villages, 129 communes, and 46 departments.

In total, there are 14,045 houses collapsed, 502 huts destroyed, 15,472 heads of livestock lost, 2,763 hectares of agricultural land flooded, 17,495 tons of food ruined, and 37 classrooms damaged.

Since August is the month of heavy rainfall, Wandarma called on people to leave homes in risk areas, preserve water drainage arrangements, and rehabilitate houses in poor condition. She also urged the affected people to leave the ruins of their homes to avoid diseases.

