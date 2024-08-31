Death toll from floods in Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah rises to 84

The number of victims of floods and heavy rains that Al-Hudaydah province has witnessed since the beginning of August has risen to 84 deaths and 25 injuries," the Sana'a government-affiliated Saba News Agency reported, citing a province emergency committee statement.

It added that the floods reached the northern entry point of Al-Hudaydah city, flooded hundreds of houses, caused severe damage to infrastructure and agricultural lands, and washed away a number of city roads, Anadolu news agency reported.

Flash floods caused by seasonal rains have killed dozens and affected over 250,000 displaced people in Yemen since last July, according to UN figures.

