IAEA chief visits Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

Grossi visited Kurchatov city on Tuesday to inspect Kursk nuclear power plant in this city amid the escalation of tensions after Ukraine's attack on the Kursk region of Russia.

"Given the serious situation, I am personally leading the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in the Russian Federation. The safety and security of all nuclear power plants is of central and fundamental concern to the IAEA," Grossi said in a statement, Sputnik news agency reported.

The IAEA intends to independently assess the recent developments at the Kursk NPP, as well as to give "an independent assessment of the safety and security of a nuclear facility," Grossi said.

"Since new developments and increased levels of military activity in the vicinity of the KNPP, I have been closely following developments on the ground, especially with respect to the plant. It is important that when the Agency is called upon to fulfil its mandate to ensure that nuclear is used in a peaceful manner, we are present," the statement read.

The IAEA chief reiterated that "the safety and security of nuclear facilities must, under no circumstances, be endangered," adding that it is important to respect "the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety during an armed conflict and the five concrete principles – established to protect the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant."

