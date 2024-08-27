Tel Aviv says Iran threatening it from nine fronts

In his remarks on Monday, Mencer said that the Gaza war has cost the regime dearly, but the families of the soldiers have paid the highest price.

He stated that the Israeli military is working to return more than 62,000 Zionists to their areas in northern occupied Palestine.

Referring to Security Council Resolution 1701, he claimed that the Zionist regime adheres to the line set by the United Nations in the north of occupied Palestine.

The spokesperson for the Israeli cabinet claimed that Hamas has repeatedly backed out of ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip, but Israel is continuing its efforts to free Israeli prisoners.

These remarks come at a time when Israeli media and officials have criticized prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for attempting to sabotage the path to the ceasefire agreement.

