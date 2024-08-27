Former Arab league Secretary-Gen Nabil Elaraby passes away

In his statement of condolences, current Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that the passing of this distinguished figure marks a significant loss to Arab diplomacy, Qatar News Agency reported.

Dr. Nabil Elaraby served as Egypt's Foreign Minister in March 2011, before being appointed as the Arab League Secretary-General later in May of that same year, a position he held until 2016.

He also served as Egypt's ambassador to India, and as a permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva from 1987 to 1991, and to the UN headquarters in New York from 1991 to 1999.

Dr. Elaraby was also a judge at the International Court of Justice from 2001 to 2006 and a member of the International Law Commission from 1994 to 2001.

SD/