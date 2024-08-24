US in ‘agony’ over ineffectiveness of sanctions: Moscow

On Friday, the US State and Treasury departments announced additional restrictions against 400 individuals and companies in Russia, Asia, Europe and the Middle East which Washington accuses of supporting Moscow’s military-industrial supply chains, RT reported.

“The administration (of US President Joe Biden) is in agony. The fruitless Russophobic ‘salvos’ are multiplying,” Antonov wrote in a Telegram post on Saturday.

By introducing the new sanctions, the White House is trying to underline its “anti-Russian essence against the backdrop of the boiling election campaign,” he stressed.

“The negative aspects of US actions are obvious to everyone. The administration’s reckless steps lead to a crisis, but not to something creative,” the ambassador said. The restrictions “are harming not only domestic consumers, but also America’s partners in third countries,” he added.

“It is obvious that in order to achieve true independence in the economic sphere, it is high time to abandon the hegemony of the dollar in the international monetary and financial system,” Antonov stressed.

The US and its allies have imposed a record 22,000 sanctions on Moscow since 2014. Moscow deemed the curbs illegal, responding with travel bans on Western officials and other moves.

“Sanctions against Russia have been so multifaceted that we essentially don’t care what else the administration comes up with to ‘punish the Russian people’,” the ambassador pointed out.

According to Antonov, the Russian authorities will act “to ensure that our citizens feel at ease and do not look back at American attacks.”

Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal said that the “biggest ever sanctions” have failed to stop Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Western officials have been forced to acknowledge that the restrictions “hit more slowly than they hoped,” the outlet stressed.

The Washington Post reported last month that a third of the world’s nations, including 60% of low-income countries, are currently under some form of US sanctions. The sources told the paper that there is chaos at the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), as it can no longer handle the workload of maintaining such a complex web of economic penalties.

SD/