Iran's response to Israel to be 'precise, calculated'

"In the consultations I had with the foreign ministers of Germany, France, and the UK, the issue of the terrorist act of the Zionist regime was raised," the top Iranian diplomat said.

"In these talks, I emphasized that the action of the Zionist regime in violating Iran's security and sovereignty will not go unanswered, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will give its answer in a precise, calculated, and managed manner, taking into account all the necessary dimensions."

"This revenge will be taken at the right time and in the right way," he said, adding that there is no doubt about this issue.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

MP/ISN1403060301321