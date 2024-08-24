  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 24, 2024, 3:32 PM

At least 69 Palestinians martyred in two days: Gaza min.

At least 69 Palestinians martyred in two days: Gaza min.

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – During the past 48-hour since Thursday until Satuday, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed 69 Palestinians and wounded 212, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

At least 40,334 people have been killed and 93,356 wounded in Israeli military attacks on Gaza since October 7, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera.

Of those, 69 Palestinians were martyred and 212 wounded in the past 24-hour reporting period, the ministry added.

Thousands of the martyrs' bodies and injured are still under the rubble and left on streets, with medical and civil defense personnel being unable to reach them.

For more than 10 months, the unprecedented and intense Israeli regime's onslaught has continued through conducting airstrikes, ground offensive and assault from gunboats, resulting in tens of thousands of casualties and missing people.

The occupation forces' offensive has inflicted massive devastation upon the critical infrastructure and caused unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave due to Israeli restrictions imposed on the delivery of water, medicine and fuel supplies.

MNA

News ID 220089

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News