At least 69 Palestinians martyred in two days: Gaza min.

At least 40,334 people have been killed and 93,356 wounded in Israeli military attacks on Gaza since October 7, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera.

Of those, 69 Palestinians were martyred and 212 wounded in the past 24-hour reporting period, the ministry added.

Thousands of the martyrs' bodies and injured are still under the rubble and left on streets, with medical and civil defense personnel being unable to reach them.

For more than 10 months, the unprecedented and intense Israeli regime's onslaught has continued through conducting airstrikes, ground offensive and assault from gunboats, resulting in tens of thousands of casualties and missing people.

The occupation forces' offensive has inflicted massive devastation upon the critical infrastructure and caused unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave due to Israeli restrictions imposed on the delivery of water, medicine and fuel supplies.

