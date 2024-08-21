Iraqi PM felicitates Iranian President on forming government

According to a statement released by his office, al-Sudani extended his congratulations to Pezeshkian for "gaining the confidence of the Iranian Parliament" and assuming his governmental duties.

Al-Sudani expressed hopes for the "success of the new Iranian government in fulfilling its responsibilities," stressing the importance of the "strong bilateral relations" between Iraq and Iran, and the need for continued cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

Lawmakers in the parliament convened on Wednesday to give the vote of confidence to President Masoud Pezeshkian's proposed ministers, and all the cabinet ministers won the Iranian parliament’s vote of confidence.

