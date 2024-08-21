22 martyred, injured in Israeli attack on Salahuddin School

Director of the Gaza Government Media Office Ismail al-Thawabta said that four Palestinians were martyred and 18 others were injured in fresh attack of the criminal Zionist regime on the Salahuddin School in west Gaza City.

“We condemn the Israeli crimes committed against the Palestinians and urge the international community to end the [Zionists'] attack on civilians in Gaza,” he emphasized.

Salahuddin School is the 10th Palestinian refugee settlement center that has been attacked by the occupying regime of Israel since the beginning of this month.

The director of the media office of Gaza government said that the criminal Zionist regime has turned to the policy of creating famine, imposing hunger and preventing the humanitarian aids from entering the Gaza Strip.

