Israel responsible for failure of ceasefire efforts in Gaza

In an interview with Qatar-based network Al Jazeera on Friday, Badran stated that the occupiers should take full responsibility for the failure of efforts to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He emphasized Hamas's position in the ceasefire negotiations, highlighting the importance of implementing the clear mechanisms of the previous agreement that Hamas has agreed to.

“Washington is not an honest mediator and is a cover for Netanyahu in the continuation of the war in Gaza”, he noted.

He further underlined that Netanyahu has no intention of establishing a ceasefire and instead seeks to disrupt the situation in the region.

The previous week, Egypt, Qatar, and the US urged Israel and Hamas to resume negotiations for a ceasefire on August 14-15, with both sides expressing readiness to present a final proposal for an agreement.

So far, negotiations between Hamas and the Zionist regime with the mediation of Egypt and Qatar and the participation of the United States to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and exchange prisoners between the two sides have not reached any results.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

