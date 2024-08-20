Islamic states must follow Scot's approach in face of Israel

In an interview with KHABAR ONLINE, Hadi Borhani said this ban was adopted due to the continuation of the genocidal war and the killing of Palestinians in Gaza by the Israeli forces and the protest against the continuation of Israeli crimes in Gaza Strip and will be continued until a real progress is achieved in the process of the ceasefire negotiations, unhindered and direct access of people of Gaza to the humanitarian aids and full cooperation of Tel Aviv in implementation of its legal obligations in the face of the international investigations in the fields of genocide and war crimes.

This humanitarian decision of the Scottish government can spread to the other European countries, especially the countries that attach more importance to the human rights including Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland, and create a new wave against Israeli regime in Europe and Western countries, he opined.

The pressure of this wave can have a decisive effect on the ceasefire process in Gaza and also on the meeting of Palestinian rights in the relevant truce talks.

According to the reports on the ceasefire talks, it is a matter of regret to say that the United States, instead of taking a fairer position, has thrown its weight behind the Zionist regime and has assisted the Zionist regime by giving a new plan for a ceasefire (the terms of which are contrary to the US President Biden's plan in some cases).

As a matter of fact, the United States has pressurized the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, to accept the terms of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's extremist government.

At this stage of the ceasefire talks, which are supposed to be finalized by the end of this week, the Palestinians extremely need the international support to realize their rights, and accordingly, the Scottish government's action to support them (Hamas) and put pressure on Israel can strengthen their position in the ceasefire talks.

Accordingly, Muslim governments are expected to take a step towards helping the Palestinian organizations in the ceasefire negotiations by understanding the sensitivity of the time and position of the Palestinian organizations.

The decision adopted by the Scottish government in this regard is a good example of the possibility of supporting the Palestinian people despite the US pressure.

In this regard, the Islamic countries (which have ties with Israel) can suspend all relations or meetings with the representatives of this regime until the acceptance of the Biden plan and the relevant resolution of the UN Security Council by this regime and restoration of a ceasefire in Gaza.

The decision of the Scottish government clearly shows that such a decision is completely possible in the current international atmosphere. At the same time, such actions, especially at the current critical moment when the ceasefire talks are underway, can be a great and effective help to the Palestinians and their inalienable rights.

