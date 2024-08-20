Blinken goes to Egypt for his alleged push for Gaza ceasfire

Blinken, on his ninth visit to West Asia since Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7, flew to El Alamein, the Mediterranean city famous for a World War II battle, and began talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at his summer palace, AFP reported.

Afterward, he will head to a meeting with Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, in Doha, where the ceasefire talks took place last week.

While the United Nations special rapporteurs on Palestinian affairs have repeatedly condemned Washington's continued support of Israel's genocide, Washington says that the purpose of Blinken's visit to Egypt is to "establish a ceasefire in Gaza".

Washington put forward the latest proposal last week aimed at after the talks in Doha.

Ahead of those talks, Hamas called on the mediators to implement the framework set out by US President Joe Biden in late May, rather than hold more negotiations.

Hamas movement said on Sunday that the current US proposal "responds to Netanyahu's conditions".

At the weekend, Hamas political bureau member Sami Abu Zuhri said US optimism about the prospects for the deal was an "illusion".

On Monday, the US secretary of state had said that "This is a decisive moment -- probably the best, maybe the last, opportunity to get the prisoners home, to get a ceasefire and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security".

SD/