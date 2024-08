Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades on Monday (August 19, 2024) claimed responsibility for the deadly bomb blast in Tel Aviv on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

Al-Qassam Brigades said they conducted the military operation in cooperation with the Islamic Jihad movement's armed wing, the Al Quds Brigades.

Hamas warned that suicide bombings would continue in response to the Israeli attacks.

MNA