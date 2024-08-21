Qassam brigades detonate bombed tunnel in Khan Yunis

The Palestinian resistance forces carried out new attacks against the Zionist regime in Gaza on Wednesday.

The Qassam Brigades announced that its combatants detonated the mouthpiece of a bombed tunnel in Al-Hawuzin area, west of Hamad city, northern Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, after a group of Zionist troops advanced towards this area, in which, all the Zionist regime’s soldiers were killed. and were wounded.

Qassam Brigades also announced that they targeted a Merkava tank with a Yasin 105 missile in east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the center of Gaza Strip.

MA/6203183