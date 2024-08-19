  1. World
Aug 19, 2024, 4:34 PM

Explosion heard in Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Hebrew language-media reported Monday that an explosion was heard in Tel Aviv

Sources told local media that the explosion took place in the Gush Dan district in the suburb of Tel Aviv, Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported.

There were reports that that a strong explosion was heard in the center of the occupied lands.

