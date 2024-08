The spokesman of the Zionist regime's police provided new details about last night's terrible explosion in Tel Aviv.

He stated that the investigation in this regard is ongoing, adding that the explosion was likely a suicide operation.

A man was killed in an explosion in his vehicle in Tel Aviv, local Zionist regime's police said on Sunday night.

Police said the blast occurred as the man was driving a truck on Lod Street in the city.

