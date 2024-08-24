Pakistan bomb blast kills two children, injures 16 people

Seven policemen were among those injured when the remote-controlled bomb, attached to a motorcycle, detonated near police headquarters in Pishin, the city's senior superintendent of police, Manzoor Buledi, told Reuters.

"Explosives were planted in a motorcycle which was parked in the area," said police officer Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman, adding that the two children killed were passing through the area when the blast occurred, the report added.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over what he called the martyrdom of young children in the explosion.

In a statement he expressed condolences to their families, adding that he was praying for the recovery of the injured policemen and other people in the incident.

MA/PR