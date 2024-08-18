23 injured in ferris wheel fire at music festival in Germany

The fire started in one gondola and spread to a second on Saturday night, police said. Four people suffered burns and one suffered injuries from a fall. Others, including first responders and at least four police officers, were to be examined in the hospital for possible smoke inhalation, The Guardian reported.

The incident took place at the Highfield festival at Störmthaler Lake near Leipzig. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

As of Sunday morning, police were still unable to provide concrete information about the condition of those injured. The exact number of casualties had also not been determined.

The operator of the ferris wheel told dpa that no passengers were sitting in the gondola in which the fire started.

MNA