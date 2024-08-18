  1. World
Aug 18, 2024, 7:49 PM

Massive fire breaks out in a hotel in Karbala (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – The local media in Iraq on Sunday reported the occurrence of a fire in one of the hotels in Karbala, Iraq.

These media reported a massive fire in one of the hotels in Karbala.

No further details have so far been reported regarding the possible damages in this incident.

The firefighters could put out the fire finally, the Iraqi media said.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

