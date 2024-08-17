Russia says actively uses experience of Iran

"As far as anti-sanctions alliances are concerned we share experience. Iran has long been under sanctions, [same as] North Korea, Venezuela. We naturally have a close political dialogue with those countries, cooperation through intergovernmental commissions, cooperation between companies. We also use their experience in struggling with those restrictions," Dmitry Birichevsky said at a Valdai Discussion Club event on sanctions against Russia, according to TASS.

Russia, together with those partners, acts from similar positions on the UN platform for exposing illegal sanctions, he noted. "It clearly requires time, requires thorough work and certain top-level political decisions," Birichevsky said. "But we continue this work. It is necessary to make sure that this issue remains on the agenda and in the public eye," he added.

The example of countries that jointly stand against illegal sanctions regimes, shows that "it is possible to protect own priorities, own interests and survive in conditions with the West still dominating, the official said. "Consequently, this domination will naturally dissolve. This [will take] not even years, but decades, of course, but the whole world will inevitably come to it," he stressed.

MNA/PR