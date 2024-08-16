Iranian POWs symbol of resistance against enemies

In a post on his X account, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani wrote, “We celebrate the 26th of Mordad (August 16) the anniversary of the return of valiant prisoners of war to their homeland.”

The prisoners of war are the symbols of resistance, perseverance and steadfastness of the great nation of the Islamic Iran against any aggression, extravagance and excessive demands of the enemies of this history-making border and land, Kan’ani emphasized.

“We honor the dignified and firm resistance of the valiant prisoners of war and cherish their unflinching efforts for elevating status of the country and the noble nation of the Islamic Iran in the international arenas,” the spokesman added.

“We also pay tribute to all the martyrs of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Ira in 1980-1988) and revere all the released war prisoners,” he noted.

