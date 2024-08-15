  1. World
Russian Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Irkutsk Region

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – A Russian Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Irkutsk Region on Thursday.

 A Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber crashed in the Irkutsk Region in East Siberia and its crew ejected safely, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Thursday.

"On August 15, 2024, a Tu-22M3 aircraft crashed while performing a routine flight in the Irkutsk Region."

"The crew ejected. Their lives are not in danger. The aircraft crashed in a desolate area. There is no destruction on the ground. According to preliminary data, a technical fault is behind the crash," the ministry said in a statement.

