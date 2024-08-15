Russia foils terror attack on Interior Ministry facility

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled a terror attack on an Interior Ministry facility in the Tyumen Region in West Siberia and seized improvised incendiary devices and an explosive from two Russian nationals, the FSB press office reported on Thursday.

"The FSB jointly with the Russian Investigative Committee has foiled a plotted terrorist attack in the Tyumen Region," the press office said in a statement.

"As a result of measures carried out, two Russian citizens, the supporters of the ideology of mass killings, have been apprehended. They plotted to detonate an improvised explosive at an Interior Ministry facility in the city of Tobolsk," it said, TASS reported.

FSB operatives seized from the cache equipped by the suspects two improvised incendiary devices and a self-made explosive, which were destroyed on the spot by bomb technicians, it said.

"The communications devices seized from the suspects contained instructions on making improvised incendiary devices and explosives and video records of their tests," the press office said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe under part 1, article 30 and part 2, article 205 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘Preparations for a Terror Attack’), it said.

MP/PR