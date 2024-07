This match will be held in the first week of the final selection stage of the 2026 World Cup on September 15, hosted by Iran.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, marketed as FIFA World Cup 26,[2] will be the 23rd FIFA World Cup, the quadrennial international men's soccer championship contested by the national teams of the member associations of FIFA. The tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

MNA/6175095