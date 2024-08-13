Zionists’ desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque aimed at escalation

“This evil act is also indicative of the undeniable fact that the leaders of the Israeli regime intend to fuel the fire of their warmongering by hurting the religious feelings of the Muslim people of Palestine and the Islamic world”, Nasser Kan'ani said on Tuesday.

He also said that if the US and some other Western states are honest in their claim that they are concerned about security and stability in the West Asia region, they should immediately contain the “criminal Zionist regime”, end the genocide in Gaza and stop the regime’s adventurism in Palestine and across the region.

The spokesman earlier condemned the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque on his X account as well, saying that the move was aimed at escalating tensions in the region.

“The desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by some cabinet ministers of the fake Israeli regime and Zionist settlers is a clear violation of Islamic sanctities and the rights of the Muslims across the world, and is a provocative act to escalate tension and instability in the region”, Kanaani said on Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter.

“This illegal and provocative act is condemned and deserves a global response, especially from Islamic governments and Muslim nations”, he added in his post.

Kanaani reiterated that the international community bears an immediate responsibility to stop the Zionist regime’s barbaric actions that violate international law and regulations.

Earlier on Tuesday, far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir toured Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is the third holiest place in Islam, saying that Jews should be allowed to pray at the compound.

Around 2,250 Zionist settlers visited the mosque on Tuesday as well, according to the Waqf, which is the foundation administering the holy site.

Ben-Gvir’s remarks and the desecration of Al-Aqsa drew strong condemnation. This is because the existing decades-long rules allow Jews to only visit the site not pray there.

