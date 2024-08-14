Japanese premier Kishida to step down in September

Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, Kishida said it was time for a new face at the helm of the LDP and that he would fully support their leadership.

“In this election, it is necessary to show the people that the LDP is changing and the party is a new LDP,” Kishida told reporters.

“For this, transparent and open elections and free and vigorous debate are important. The most obvious first step to show that the LDP will change is for me to step aside. I will not be running in the forthcoming presidential election.”

Kishida had informed senior administration officials of his intention not to run, Al Jazeera reported.

MP/PR