Iran welcomes any measures to establish region stability

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting special envoy of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio Suga Yoshihide.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan have always had close and friendly relations, and the problems caused by the actions of some foreign powers in the relations between the two countries should not be allowed to continue, Pezeshkian said.

Iran welcomes any measures to establish and strengthen peace and stability in the region, but, some countries, instead of trying to end the war, help to continue it with their actions, including supplying weapons and justifying criminality.

The Prime Minister of Japan is also interested in strengthening cooperation with Iran in the direction of strengthening and stabilizing peace and stability in the West Asian region, considering the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its constructive role in regional developments, special envoy of Japanese Prime Minister said for his part.

