Iran found special place in Arab world with indep. decisions

Speaking in an interview with Egyptian-based ZAD IRAN website, Famous Egyptian Journalist and Analyst Abdallah Sennawi stated that Iran is almost or definitely the sole country in the region that has full control over its own decisions and policies; a special feature that was previously enjoyed by Egypt during the rule of Gamal Abdel Nasser.

It is strange that the diplomatic relations between Egypt and Iran have not been established in more than four decades, he said, adding, “This is while that Iran has relations with the United States, European countries and all the countries of the Persian Gulf.”

“I am of the opinion that the time has come for thawing relations between Cairo and Tehran and return to the tie normalization, because this event will pave the suitable way for the Arab world with an opportunity to downplay all the problems existing between the two countries,” Sennawi emphasized.

First of all, Egypt should behave with complete independency and without the influence of foreign powers. This will last a long time. Therefore, the agreement between Egypt and Iran is not within reach as it appears from the statements, he added.

MNA