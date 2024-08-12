US to deploy guided missile submarine to West Asia region

In a phone call with Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant, Austin reiterated the US’s commitment to take every possible step to defend the criminal regime of Israel, according to the statement issued by the Pentagon.

"Reinforcing this commitment, Secretary Austin has ordered the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to the capabilities already provided by the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT Carrier Strike Group," it added.

Additionally, Austin ordered the USS Georgia (SSGN 729) guided missile submarine to the Central Command region, Anadolu Agency reported.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon announced that the US will deploy additional military assets to the West Asia region to support the Israeli criminals.

The new immoral US move in supporting the Zionists comes while the Americans are allegedly calling for a de-escalation of tensions in the region.

Washington in the past months has supplied the Israeli regime with numerous amounts of weapons and ammunition to use against the oppressed Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip who are enduring a brutal Israeli war since October 2023.

MP/