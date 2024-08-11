  1. World
Death toll from heavy rains in Sudan rises to 53

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – The death toll from the heavy rains, which have hit many Sudanese states, has climbed to 53, Sudan's Health Ministry said.

"A total of 208 injuries have been recorded, including 53 deaths, while 9,777 families were affected," Xinhua reported, citing the ministry's Autumn Emergency Room on Saturday.

Nine states were affected, while more than 2,000 houses completely collapsed, and over 4,000 houses partially collapsed, it said.

Flooding, a yearly occurrence in Sudan, typically happens between June and October. Over the past three years, heavy rains have claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed vast swathes of agricultural land.

