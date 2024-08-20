Monsoon rains leaves 215 killed in Pakistan so far

A total of 43 people were reported to have suffered injuries in the last 24 hours, while the number of injured in the monsoon season starting from July went up to 405, Xinhua reported, citing NDMA on Monday.

All through the season, the dead included 108 children and 32 women, according to the report.

The eastern Punjab province was the worst affected area with 86 deaths, followed by the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southern Sindh provinces with 65 and 37 deaths, respectively.

It added that 18 people were killed in the southwestern Balochistan province, five were killed in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir and four died in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The NDMA also said that 448 livestock animals have perished, while 2,575 houses and 31 bridges were damaged during the cited period.

A total of 86 camps for medical service and relief have been set up by the government, where 4,102 persons have got treatment or relief, it said.

The monsoon season runs through September in the South Asian country.

