In an interview with local Iranian media, Mehdi Mehrvar said on Friday that, "Early on Friday morning, August 9, an ultra-light training plane with two occupants on board, which was planning to land at Azadi Airport, witnessed a hard landing and faced an accident."

Mehrvar added that, "The pilot of this training plane was taken to the hospital and unfortunately the other occupant died."

MNA/ISN1403051912509