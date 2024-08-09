Tel Aviv agrees to Qatar, Egypt, US call for truce talks

In a joint statement on Thursday, the three countries urged the Israeli regime and Hamas “to resume urgent discussion” on August 15 in Doha or Cairo “to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay”.

“It is the time to conclude a ceasefire agreement and release hostages and prisoners,” they said, according to Al Jazeera.

“We have worked for months to reach framework agreement and it is now on the table, with only details of implementation missing.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office quickly responded to the call, saying in a statement that Israel would send a delegation to attend talks next week “in order to finalize the details and implement the framework agreement”.

The joint statement comes amid months of failed attempts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel’s military assault has killed at least 39,699 Palestinians and injured 91,722 others since early October.

Washington as the main backer of the Israeli regime in the military campaign in Gaza has from time and again called for a ceasfire while it delivers lethal weapons to Tel Aviv to kill more and more Palestinians.

MA/PR