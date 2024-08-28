Ashtiani appointed deputy Chief of Staff of Iran Armed Forces

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – The introduction ceremony of deputy Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces was held in Tehran on Wednesday with the participation of Chief of Staff of the Armed Force Brigadier General Mohammad Bagheri.

The ceremony was also attended by Chief of Staff of Leader of the Islamic Revolution for Military Office Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi and Commander of Iran’s Army Force Major general Abdolkarim Mousavi and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani replaced Aziz Nasirzadeh the previous deputy chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and his unflinching efforts were appreciated.