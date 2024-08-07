Iran win bronze in the CAVA Women's Volleyball Nations

Iran took on Sri Lanka for the third place in the AVA Women's Volleyball Nations League in Katmandu, Nepal on Wednesday.

The Iranian women beat their Sri Lankan opponents in three straight sets (25-22, 28-26, 25-27).

This was the second time Iran played and defeated Sri Lanka in the Nepal-hosted competition after their Friday match when the Iranian side beat their rival 3-2 (25-20, 25-12, 22-25, 13-25, 15-11).

The hosts Nepal national women’s volleyball team stormed into the final of the competitions after they defeated Iran yesterday.

The win also helped Nepal exact revenge on the Iranians who had defeated the hosts 25-16, 16-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-13 in the group stage, with the loss costing Nepal a top-placed finish in the league.

MNA